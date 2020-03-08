Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VALPARAISO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McMillan 20 1-4 0-0 1-3 3 2 3
Freeman-Liberty 32 8-18 6-8 4-10 1 2 24
Clay 36 4-11 0-0 0-1 4 1 8
Fazekas 32 2-7 0-0 0-2 1 5 6
Kiser 36 3-8 0-0 0-4 2 3 8
Sackey 21 3-6 1-2 1-3 3 1 8
Krikke 15 2-4 1-2 0-2 0 1 6
Gordon 10 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Totals 200 24-59 8-12 6-26 14 16 66

Percentages: FG .407, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Kiser 2-5, Fazekas 2-6, Freeman-Liberty 2-6, Gordon 1-1, Krikke 1-1, McMillan 1-3, Sackey 1-3, Clay 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kiser 2, Clay).

Turnovers: 10 (Sackey 4, Kiser 2, Clay, Freeman-Liberty, Gordon, McMillan).

Steals: 5 (Freeman-Liberty 2, Clay, McMillan, Sackey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BRADLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Childs 28 7-12 3-4 2-8 0 2 17
Bar 22 0-1 0-0 2-7 0 0 0
Brown 38 6-14 5-6 0-2 9 2 21
Kennell 36 6-11 0-0 0-1 4 3 14
Kingsby 23 1-5 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Henry 25 7-9 2-2 4-7 0 3 16
Tahvanainen 21 2-7 4-4 0-3 2 0 10
Boya 5 0-1 0-0 0-4 0 1 0
Houpt 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thomas 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-60 14-16 8-34 15 12 80

Percentages: FG .483, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Brown 4-6, Kennell 2-4, Tahvanainen 2-6, Kingsby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Childs).

Turnovers: 8 (Childs 3, Brown 2, Bar, Henry, Kennell).

Steals: 5 (Childs 2, Bar, Brown, Kingsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

Valparaiso 38 28 66
Bradley 36 44 80

.