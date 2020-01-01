FG FT Reb
DRAKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Penn 39 4-7 2-2 1-5 12 5 10
A.Murphy 33 3-8 0-0 2-5 3 2 9
Jackson 30 5-12 0-0 0-0 2 0 15
Robbins 26 10-13 1-2 0-4 0 5 21
Wilkins 24 3-8 0-0 1-5 2 3 7
N.Thomas 20 2-7 1-2 0-1 1 1 6
Pilipovic 15 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Sturtz 13 0-0 1-2 1-3 1 1 1
Totals 200 28-57 5-8 5-26 21 19 72

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Jackson 5-12, A.Murphy 3-7, Pilipovic 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, N.Thomas 1-3, Penn 0-2, Robbins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Penn 5, A.Murphy 2, N.Thomas 2, Wilkins 2, Pilipovic, Robbins, Sturtz).

Steals: 4 (Penn, Robbins, Sturtz, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BRADLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 38 5-17 6-7 0-4 8 2 19
Kennell 34 5-15 3-5 2-9 1 3 16
Bar 30 3-5 2-2 5-9 2 2 8
Henry 26 3-7 4-4 1-3 1 3 10
Tahvanainen 22 5-7 0-0 1-4 0 1 13
A.Thomas 20 2-5 2-2 0-0 1 0 6
Kingsby 20 3-4 2-2 1-3 2 2 8
Boya 10 0-2 0-0 2-5 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-62 19-22 12-37 15 14 80

Percentages: FG .419, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Tahvanainen 3-5, Brown 3-7, Kennell 3-8, Henry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bar, Henry, Kennell).

Turnovers: 10 (Brown 4, Bar 2, A.Thomas, Henry, Kennell, Kingsby).

Steals: 9 (Bar 4, Brown 2, A.Thomas, Kennell, Kingsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

Drake 37 35 72
Bradley 41 39 80

A_5,416 (11,433).