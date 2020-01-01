https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRADLEY-80-DRAKE-72-14942696.php
BRADLEY 80, DRAKE 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Penn
|39
|4-7
|2-2
|1-5
|12
|5
|10
|A.Murphy
|33
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|2
|9
|Jackson
|30
|5-12
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|15
|Robbins
|26
|10-13
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|5
|21
|Wilkins
|24
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|7
|N.Thomas
|20
|2-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Pilipovic
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Sturtz
|13
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|5-8
|5-26
|21
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .491, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Jackson 5-12, A.Murphy 3-7, Pilipovic 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, N.Thomas 1-3, Penn 0-2, Robbins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Penn 5, A.Murphy 2, N.Thomas 2, Wilkins 2, Pilipovic, Robbins, Sturtz).
Steals: 4 (Penn, Robbins, Sturtz, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRADLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|38
|5-17
|6-7
|0-4
|8
|2
|19
|Kennell
|34
|5-15
|3-5
|2-9
|1
|3
|16
|Bar
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|5-9
|2
|2
|8
|Henry
|26
|3-7
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|3
|10
|Tahvanainen
|22
|5-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|13
|A.Thomas
|20
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Kingsby
|20
|3-4
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|8
|Boya
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|19-22
|12-37
|15
|14
|80
Percentages: FG .419, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Tahvanainen 3-5, Brown 3-7, Kennell 3-8, Henry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bar, Henry, Kennell).
Turnovers: 10 (Brown 4, Bar 2, A.Thomas, Henry, Kennell, Kingsby).
Steals: 9 (Bar 4, Brown 2, A.Thomas, Kennell, Kingsby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drake
|37
|35
|—
|72
|Bradley
|41
|39
|—
|80
A_5,416 (11,433).
View Comments