FG FT Reb
BRADLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kennell 35 7-17 0-0 3-10 2 1 17
Brown 34 6-13 3-4 0-3 3 2 16
Henry 29 6-10 2-2 4-9 0 3 14
Bar 27 2-6 2-2 4-9 0 1 6
Kingsby 22 2-9 0-0 1-5 2 2 5
Tahvanainen 19 3-6 0-0 0-2 3 4 8
Thomas 19 0-5 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Boya 13 2-3 0-0 2-5 0 1 4
Houpt 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 29-70 7-8 14-46 11 16 72

Percentages: FG .414, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Kennell 3-8, Tahvanainen 2-3, Kingsby 1-2, Brown 1-4, Thomas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boya 2, Bar, Kennell).

Turnovers: 8 (Bar 2, Brown 2, Henry 2, Kennell, Thomas).

Steals: 7 (Kennell 2, Bar, Boya, Brown, Henry, Kingsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
EVANSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Riley 34 2-9 8-10 1-5 3 2 12
Hall 31 4-9 0-0 1-4 0 1 9
Givance 29 1-5 0-0 0-2 3 3 2
Frederking 18 2-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 5
Kuhlman 18 1-2 0-0 0-4 1 0 2
Cunliffe 17 2-4 2-4 0-3 0 1 8
Henderson 17 3-7 2-2 0-1 0 1 9
Labinowicz 15 1-6 0-0 1-5 0 3 2
Newton 14 0-1 3-4 0-0 1 0 3
Ilegomah 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Bobe 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Straub 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-48 15-20 3-27 8 11 52

Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Cunliffe 2-3, Hall 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Henderson 1-4, Kuhlman 0-1, Labinowicz 0-1, Newton 0-1, Givance 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall, Riley).

Turnovers: 13 (Cunliffe 3, Hall 3, Labinowicz 3, Riley 2, Givance, Kuhlman).

Steals: 4 (Givance 2, Frederking, Kuhlman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bradley 34 38 72
Evansville 19 33 52

.