FG FT Reb
NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bates 19 4-4 0-0 3-6 0 4 8
Bryce 38 6-15 3-4 2-4 4 2 15
Funderburk 29 4-10 2-2 3-6 0 3 10
Daniels 36 6-14 2-3 0-10 2 1 15
Johnson 18 2-4 0-0 0-4 3 4 4
Hellems 32 5-10 4-5 2-3 2 2 15
Beverly 28 0-5 1-2 1-1 0 1 1
Totals 200 27-62 12-16 11-34 11 17 68

Percentages: FG .435, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Daniels 1-3, Hellems 1-5, Funderburk 0-1, Beverly 0-4, Bryce 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bates 3, Johnson).

Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 6, Daniels 5, Bryce 2, Beverly, Funderburk, Hellems).

Steals: 8 (Daniels 2, Funderburk 2, Bates, Beverly, Bryce, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jai.Hamilton 34 5-7 0-0 1-3 1 3 11
Mitchell 24 1-2 1-2 1-3 1 4 4
Popovic 32 6-17 2-3 2-8 1 2 14
Heath 36 6-14 1-2 0-2 4 2 16
Thornton 39 5-11 11-11 0-5 5 0 22
Felder 16 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 3 4
Williams 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rishwain 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Kraljevic 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 25-55 15-18 4-24 14 17 71

Percentages: FG .455, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Heath 3-7, Jai.Hamilton 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Felder 0-1, Popovic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Felder 2, Heath 2, Jai.Hamilton 2, Mitchell 2, Popovic 2, Rishwain 2, Thornton 2).

Steals: 10 (Popovic 4, Mitchell 3, Thornton 2, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC State 33 35 68
Boston College 40 31 71

