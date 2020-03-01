https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/BELMONT-72-TENNESSEE-ST-65-15096204.php
BELMONT 72, TENNESSEE ST. 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scanlon
|39
|8-14
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|20
|Muszynski
|22
|7-9
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|2
|19
|Benkert
|26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Kunkel
|30
|3-10
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|9
|Murphy
|33
|5-11
|3-4
|0-8
|7
|2
|13
|Adelsperger
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Hopkins
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Sheppard
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Pierson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Hollander
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Listau
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|9-12
|2-23
|13
|12
|72
Percentages: FG .528, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Scanlon 4-9, Kunkel 2-4, Hopkins 1-3, Pierson 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Murphy 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Muszynski 2, Hollander).
Turnovers: 10 (Kunkel 4, Hopkins 2, Benkert, Murphy, Muszynski, Sheppard).
Steals: 8 (Murphy 4, Muszynski 2, Scanlon 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|29
|3-7
|0-2
|3-9
|0
|4
|6
|Freeman
|31
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|8
|Harris
|37
|5-9
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|1
|16
|Littlejohn
|32
|8-15
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|18
|Marshall
|35
|5-8
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|13
|Moody
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Egbuta
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Kone
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Brown
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Malone
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|4-7
|6-29
|9
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Harris 3-5, Marshall 2-3, Littlejohn 2-8, Moody 0-1, Freeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Egbuta, Marshall, Moody).
Turnovers: 18 (Freeman 5, Johnson 4, Harris 3, Littlejohn 3, Marshall 3).
Steals: 4 (Marshall 2, Johnson, Moody).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Belmont
|40
|32
|—
|72
|Tennessee St.
|30
|35
|—
|65
