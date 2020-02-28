Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AUBURN (10-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Howard 34 8-13 2-4 0-2 2 4 22
Thompson 35 5-8 2-2 3-14 1 2 12
Alexander 29 7-9 6-8 0-1 6 4 21
Benton 32 7-14 6-6 1-2 1 3 23
Hansen 20 3-6 0-0 0-3 2 2 7
White 12 0-0 0-0 1-5 0 3 0
Hughes 11 4-6 0-0 0-1 0 0 8
Moore 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Robinson-Nwagwu 11 0-1 0-2 1-3 2 1 0
Wells 14 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-59 16-22 8-35 14 20 95

Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Howard 4-8, Benton 3-7, Alexander 1-3, Hansen 1-3, Hughes 0-1, Wells 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Benton 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Alexander 5, Howard 3, Benton 3, Thompson 2, White 2, Robinson-Nwagwu 2, 2, Hansen 1, Hughes 1, Wells 1)

Steals: 13 (Benton 4, Alexander 3, Hughes 2, Robinson-Nwagwu 2, Thompson 1, Wells 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI (8-20) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Schuchts 20 1-4 0-0 0-1 4 2 3
Blackwell 39 9-14 5-7 1-11 7 2 27
Chavis 29 2-6 1-2 2-2 3 1 7
Roundtree 26 3-7 1-2 0-3 1 5 8
Smith 21 5-11 0-0 0-1 0 2 11
Frank 24 4-10 3-3 1-2 1 3 12
Green 22 3-3 5-8 1-3 3 3 11
Troup 19 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-59 15-22 6-25 20 18 82

Percentages: FG 47.458, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Blackwell 4-7, Chavis 2-6, Schuchts 1-3, Roundtree 1-3, Smith 1-4, Frank 1-4, Troup 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Roundtree 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Roundtree 6, Chavis 3, Blackwell 2, Smith 2, Green 2, 2, Schuchts 1, Frank 1, Troup 1)

Steals: 14 (Chavis 4, Green 4, Roundtree 2, Schuchts 1, Blackwell 1, Frank 1, Troup 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Auburn 23 16 34 22 95
Missouri 18 19 21 24 82

A_3,540

Officials_Beverly Roberts, Luis Gonzalez, Doug Knight