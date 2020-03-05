https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Anaheim-Ducks-Stax-15107578.php
Anaheim Ducks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|15
|Ryan Getzlaf
|65
|13
|28
|41
|-16
|51
|3
|0
|5
|138
|.094
|F
|14
|Adam Henrique
|67
|24
|15
|39
|-5
|20
|5
|0
|0
|166
|.145
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|61
|14
|23
|37
|-8
|10
|2
|0
|2
|178
|.079
|F
|33
|Jakob Silfverberg
|62
|18
|17
|35
|-4
|14
|3
|2
|1
|141
|.128
|D
|4
|Cam Fowler
|59
|9
|20
|29
|0
|20
|2
|0
|2
|117
|.077
|F
|28
|Ondrej Kase
|49
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|10
|0
|1
|0
|135
|.052
|D
|47
|Hampus Lindholm
|55
|2
|20
|22
|-10
|34
|1
|0
|1
|109
|.018
|F
|34
|Sam Steel
|61
|6
|16
|22
|-12
|20
|1
|0
|1
|80
|.075
|F
|38
|Derek Grant
|49
|14
|6
|20
|-1
|28
|2
|3
|4
|81
|.173
|F
|21
|Nick Ritchie
|41
|8
|11
|19
|3
|78
|2
|0
|2
|70
|.114
|F
|24
|Carter Rowney
|67
|7
|9
|16
|3
|14
|0
|2
|1
|61
|.115
|F
|61
|Troy Terry
|47
|4
|11
|15
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.055
|D
|44
|Michael Del Zotto
|45
|2
|11
|13
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.038
|F
|53
|Maxime Comtois
|29
|5
|6
|11
|-4
|24
|2
|0
|0
|32
|.156
|F
|49
|Max Jones
|56
|8
|3
|11
|-5
|32
|0
|1
|0
|99
|.081
|F
|20
|Nicolas Deslauriers
|55
|4
|6
|10
|-3
|87
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.069
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|56
|2
|8
|10
|-13
|12
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.035
|F
|74
|Devin Shore
|39
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.085
|D
|6
|Erik Gudbranson
|44
|4
|5
|9
|0
|91
|0
|0
|0
|76
|.053
|D
|2
|Brendan Guhle
|29
|4
|4
|8
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.103
|D
|42
|Josh Manson
|47
|1
|7
|8
|-7
|35
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.017
|D
|22
|Korbinian Holzer
|46
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|48
|Isac Lundestrom
|15
|0
|4
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|76
|Josh Mahura
|11
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|.400
|F
|43
|Danton Heinen
|5
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|F
|39
|Sam Carrick
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|11
|Daniel Sprong
|8
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|26
|Andrew Agozzino
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|5
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|64
|Kiefer Sherwood
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|21
|David Backes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|58
|Chase De Leo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|0
|Jani Hakanpaa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|169
|267
|436
|-116
|689
|25
|10
|22
|2010
|.084
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|213
|336
|549
|97
|575
|46
|5
|39
|2142
|.099
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|John Gibson
|50
|2931
|3.05
|19
|26
|5
|1
|149
|1526
|0.902
|0
|0
|4
|30
|Ryan Miller
|20
|1104
|3.04
|8
|6
|3
|0
|56
|608
|0.908
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4077
|3.06
|27
|32
|8
|1
|205
|2134
|.901
|169
|267
|689
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4077
|2.45
|40
|18
|9
|5
|164
|2005
|.916
|213
|336
|575
