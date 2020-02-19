Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 57 12 26 38 -14 41 2 0 5 123 .098
F 67 Rickard Rakell 53 13 21 34 -6 10 2 0 1 146 .089
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 54 18 16 34 2 14 3 2 1 122 .148
F 14 Adam Henrique 59 21 12 33 -5 16 5 0 0 142 .148
D 4 Cam Fowler 59 9 20 29 0 20 2 0 2 117 .077
F 25 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 51 2 20 22 -8 34 1 0 1 99 .020
F 38 Derek Grant 47 14 6 20 0 28 2 3 4 76 .184
F 34 Sam Steel 54 5 15 20 -8 20 1 0 1 70 .071
F 37 Nick Ritchie 38 6 9 15 0 76 2 0 2 66 .091
F 24 Carter Rowney 59 6 8 14 2 12 0 2 1 55 .109
F 61 Troy Terry 44 4 10 14 -7 6 0 0 0 70 .057
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 37 2 9 11 4 14 0 0 0 42 .048
F 49 Max Jones 48 7 3 10 -2 26 0 1 0 86 .081
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
F 29 Devin Shore 36 3 6 9 -6 8 0 0 1 44 .068
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 47 3 5 8 -4 82 0 0 0 50 .060
D 32 Jacob Larsson 48 2 6 8 -10 10 0 0 0 49 .041
D 42 Josh Manson 40 1 5 6 -5 35 0 0 0 54 .019
D 2 Brendan Guhle 22 2 3 5 -3 10 0 0 0 29 .069
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 43 1 3 4 -1 33 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 59 150 240 390 -92 636 23 10 19 1773 .085
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 185 286 471 71 518 40 5 34 1882 .098

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 43 2528 2.99 17 22 4 1 126 1318 0.904 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 18 1020 3.06 7 6 3 0 52 557 0.907 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 59 3586 3.02 24 28 7 1 178 1875 .902 150 240 636
OPPONENT TOTALS 59 3586 2.46 35 17 7 3 145 1768 .915 185 286 518