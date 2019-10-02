https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14485038.php
American League Team Statistics
Through October 1
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5613
|920
|1538
|323
|28
|288
|891
|.274
|Minnesota
|5732
|939
|1547
|318
|23
|307
|906
|.270
|Boston
|5770
|901
|1554
|345
|27
|245
|857
|.269
|N.Y. Yankees
|5583
|943
|1493
|290
|17
|306
|904
|.267
|Chicago White Sox
|5529
|708
|1443
|260
|20
|182
|676
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|5628
|769
|1427
|291
|29
|217
|730
|.254
|Cleveland
|5425
|769
|1354
|286
|18
|223
|731
|.250
|Oakland
|5561
|845
|1384
|292
|23
|257
|800
|.249
|Texas
|5540
|810
|1374
|296
|24
|223
|765
|.248
|Kansas City
|5496
|691
|1356
|281
|40
|162
|655
|.247
|L.A. Angels
|5542
|769
|1368
|268
|21
|220
|734
|.247
|Baltimore
|5596
|729
|1379
|252
|25
|213
|698
|.246
|Detroit
|5549
|582
|1333
|292
|41
|149
|556
|.240
|Seattle
|5500
|758
|1305
|254
|28
|239
|730
|.237
|Toronto
|5493
|726
|1299
|270
|21
|247
|697
|.236
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|96
|66
|1474.1
|1274
|453
|1621
|3.65
|Houston
|107
|55
|1462.1
|1205
|448
|1671
|3.66
|Cleveland
|93
|69
|1437.2
|1308
|450
|1508
|3.76
|Oakland
|97
|65
|1465.0
|1342
|477
|1299
|3.97
|Minnesota
|101
|61
|1463.1
|1456
|452
|1463
|4.18
|N.Y. Yankees
|103
|59
|1443.0
|1374
|507
|1534
|4.31
|Boston
|84
|78
|1471.0
|1423
|605
|1633
|4.70
|Toronto
|67
|95
|1440.1
|1450
|604
|1332
|4.79
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|89
|1412.2
|1438
|582
|1312
|4.90
|Seattle
|68
|94
|1439.1
|1484
|505
|1239
|4.99
|Texas
|78
|84
|1438.0
|1515
|583
|1379
|5.06
|L.A. Angels
|72
|90
|1442.2
|1417
|576
|1404
|5.12
|Kansas City
|59
|103
|1425.0
|1525
|582
|1230
|5.20
|Detroit
|47
|114
|1433.0
|1555
|536
|1368
|5.24
|Baltimore
|54
|108
|1443.0
|1544
|561
|1248
|5.59
