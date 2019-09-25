https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14467023.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|93
|64
|3.61
|157
|16
|6
|42
|1397.2
|1247
|615
|561
|Tampa Bay
|94
|64
|3.65
|158
|11
|0
|46
|1440.1
|1250
|642
|584
|Houston
|103
|54
|3.72
|157
|12
|2
|44
|1414.2
|1180
|628
|584
|Oakland
|94
|63
|4.03
|157
|11
|1
|42
|1421.1
|1311
|670
|636
|Minnesota
|97
|60
|4.22
|157
|10
|0
|49
|1422.0
|1419
|739
|666
|N.Y. Yankees
|102
|56
|4.26
|158
|9
|1
|50
|1410.0
|1335
|713
|668
|Boston
|82
|75
|4.67
|157
|8
|1
|33
|1427.0
|1383
|801
|741
|Toronto
|64
|94
|4.85
|158
|7
|1
|31
|1404.1
|1421
|816
|756
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|88
|4.99
|156
|6
|6
|31
|1367.2
|1408
|821
|759
|Texas
|75
|82
|5.01
|157
|9
|4
|32
|1393.0
|1464
|844
|775
|Seattle
|66
|91
|5.07
|157
|4
|3
|33
|1394.1
|1454
|882
|786
|L.A. Angels
|71
|86
|5.14
|157
|2
|0
|32
|1394.2
|1370
|844
|796
|Kansas City
|58
|100
|5.18
|158
|7
|1
|37
|1391.0
|1485
|845
|800
|Detroit
|46
|110
|5.25
|156
|3
|0
|30
|1390.0
|1511
|885
|811
|Baltimore
|52
|106
|5.65
|158
|5
|0
|27
|1409.0
|1512
|968
|885
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|198
|61
|431
|18
|1466
|39
|Tampa Bay
|177
|57
|438
|26
|1576
|57
|Houston
|226
|39
|437
|0
|1619
|40
|Oakland
|199
|64
|463
|18
|1258
|68
|Minnesota
|195
|61
|443
|10
|1415
|70
|N.Y. Yankees
|242
|42
|489
|11
|1499
|54
|Boston
|207
|74
|583
|22
|1587
|81
|Toronto
|224
|68
|588
|25
|1287
|70
|Chicago White Sox
|233
|50
|571
|30
|1264
|68
|Texas
|229
|69
|569
|11
|1328
|68
|Seattle
|255
|49
|486
|25
|1206
|70
|L.A. Angels
|256
|78
|549
|11
|1357
|97
|Kansas City
|215
|80
|572
|25
|1203
|59
|Detroit
|242
|65
|523
|24
|1321
|62
|Baltimore
|300
|78
|548
|11
|1213
|74
