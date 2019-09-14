https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14439952.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.276
|.493
|.353
|149
|5156
|845
|1421
|2544
|302
|25
|257
|817
|Boston
|.271
|.472
|.341
|147
|5216
|823
|1414
|2464
|324
|24
|226
|786
|Minnesota
|.270
|.495
|.338
|146
|5175
|846
|1398
|2560
|287
|19
|279
|816
|N.Y. Yankees
|.269
|.491
|.340
|149
|5140
|869
|1384
|2522
|266
|16
|280
|831
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.406
|.312
|147
|5013
|634
|1288
|2036
|234
|17
|160
|606
|Tampa Bay
|.256
|.434
|.328
|149
|5175
|712
|1323
|2248
|273
|29
|198
|676
|Cleveland
|.251
|.436
|.325
|147
|4927
|697
|1237
|2147
|261
|17
|205
|662
|Oakland
|.250
|.451
|.327
|148
|5084
|787
|1272
|2295
|265
|22
|238
|745
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.430
|.327
|148
|5070
|724
|1263
|2178
|249
|18
|210
|692
|Texas
|.247
|.430
|.318
|149
|5110
|747
|1264
|2198
|276
|23
|204
|706
|Baltimore
|.246
|.411
|.308
|147
|5028
|643
|1235
|2067
|226
|21
|188
|612
|Kansas City
|.245
|.400
|.308
|148
|5018
|631
|1228
|2008
|248
|35
|154
|596
|Detroit
|.241
|.389
|.295
|146
|5042
|539
|1213
|1963
|270
|36
|136
|513
|Seattle
|.239
|.433
|.318
|148
|5017
|710
|1201
|2172
|236
|27
|227
|684
|Toronto
|.235
|.423
|.303
|148
|5003
|649
|1176
|2117
|242
|18
|221
|621
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|56
|58
|587
|16
|1075
|57
|27
|137
|2268
|1
|67
|88
|0
|Boston
|18
|39
|43
|533
|34
|1232
|62
|26
|119
|2226
|1
|82
|107
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|37
|78
|474
|17
|1215
|26
|20
|93
|2114
|0
|98
|117
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|31
|43
|528
|17
|1303
|52
|20
|105
|2064
|1
|92
|126
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|29
|62
|350
|11
|1395
|60
|25
|104
|2077
|2
|111
|153
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|30
|70
|499
|20
|1348
|87
|31
|107
|2249
|0
|81
|123
|0
|Cleveland
|35
|44
|46
|515
|27
|1197
|96
|33
|99
|2043
|5
|79
|101
|0
|Oakland
|6
|35
|82
|518
|15
|1212
|44
|21
|129
|2084
|1
|76
|109
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|40
|60
|549
|28
|1132
|59
|19
|132
|2168
|0
|90
|107
|0
|Texas
|17
|39
|60
|489
|17
|1461
|113
|35
|85
|2077
|1
|95
|133
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|34
|60
|406
|8
|1300
|73
|27
|102
|2031
|0
|100
|140
|0
|Kansas City
|22
|35
|52
|420
|15
|1253
|110
|37
|105
|2028
|1
|69
|146
|0
|Detroit
|7
|39
|45
|361
|12
|1465
|52
|18
|95
|2090
|0
|99
|117
|0
|Seattle
|13
|36
|56
|538
|6
|1449
|111
|44
|71
|2070
|2
|124
|133
|0
|Toronto
|13
|24
|33
|462
|8
|1363
|43
|18
|98
|1971
|0
|88
|128
|0
