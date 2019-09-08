THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .273 .477 .344 142 5046 808 1376 2408 315 24 223 771
Houston .273 .486 .350 143 4936 793 1349 2400 286 24 239 768
Minnesota .271 .497 .339 142 5041 831 1367 2506 279 19 274 801
N.Y. Yankees .269 .488 .340 143 4904 822 1318 2392 251 14 265 785
Chicago White Sox .255 .401 .309 142 4837 604 1234 1942 226 16 150 576
Tampa Bay .254 .430 .326 144 4992 675 1266 2146 261 26 189 640
L.A. Angels .251 .432 .329 143 4910 714 1232 2123 243 18 204 682
Cleveland .250 .434 .324 143 4790 674 1199 2077 253 17 197 639
Oakland .249 .448 .327 142 4867 741 1210 2179 253 22 224 699
Baltimore .247 .412 .308 142 4866 621 1200 2005 220 21 181 591
Kansas City .246 .399 .309 143 4851 613 1191 1935 242 35 144 579
Texas .246 .429 .317 144 4923 709 1211 2113 268 23 196 670
Detroit .240 .389 .294 141 4867 516 1167 1893 262 34 132 490
Seattle .240 .434 .319 143 4864 688 1169 2111 231 27 219 663
Toronto .234 .422 .301 143 4829 624 1130 2037 234 17 213 598

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 18 39 43 523 34 1190 58 26 116 2177 1 78 105 0
Houston 10 56 57 557 15 1033 56 26 129 2175 1 65 84 0
Minnesota 8 36 76 460 16 1183 26 20 93 2058 0 97 114 2
N.Y. Yankees 10 30 43 505 16 1248 48 18 102 1973 1 88 120 0
Chicago White Sox 33 26 61 331 10 1355 60 23 103 2000 2 110 148 1
Tampa Bay 8 27 68 479 20 1310 86 28 104 2179 0 77 119 0
L.A. Angels 3 40 59 533 28 1092 57 19 127 2104 0 89 103 0
Cleveland 35 42 42 497 26 1168 94 32 95 1980 4 79 100 0
Oakland 6 33 80 501 14 1150 42 21 125 2002 1 72 102 0
Baltimore 19 34 58 388 8 1259 72 27 99 1966 0 99 133 0
Kansas City 21 33 52 410 15 1202 107 37 103 1969 1 66 143 0
Texas 17 38 57 472 17 1418 106 35 81 2000 1 93 130 0
Detroit 7 37 44 343 12 1417 51 18 93 2025 0 94 112 0
Seattle 12 35 54 521 6 1393 106 41 69 2023 2 122 129 0
Toronto 12 22 32 444 7 1316 41 18 95 1902 0 83 125 0