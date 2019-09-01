https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14405811.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 31
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.275
|.480
|.346
|136
|4860
|785
|1338
|2335
|307
|24
|214
|748
|Houston
|.275
|.489
|.353
|137
|4727
|766
|1302
|2311
|275
|22
|230
|744
|Minnesota
|.272
|.504
|.339
|135
|4797
|802
|1307
|2418
|273
|17
|268
|773
|N.Y. Yankees
|.271
|.490
|.342
|137
|4716
|797
|1277
|2309
|242
|14
|254
|760
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.400
|.308
|135
|4598
|568
|1173
|1837
|208
|15
|142
|540
|Tampa Bay
|.253
|.430
|.325
|137
|4770
|642
|1208
|2052
|247
|24
|183
|609
|L.A. Angels
|.252
|.432
|.330
|137
|4707
|687
|1185
|2032
|234
|17
|193
|656
|Cleveland
|.251
|.437
|.323
|136
|4555
|638
|1144
|1990
|241
|16
|191
|605
|Oakland
|.250
|.447
|.326
|135
|4666
|700
|1165
|2087
|244
|18
|214
|658
|Baltimore
|.246
|.414
|.309
|135
|4626
|598
|1140
|1914
|210
|21
|174
|569
|Texas
|.246
|.430
|.317
|137
|4686
|678
|1151
|2014
|258
|22
|187
|641
|Kansas City
|.243
|.397
|.306
|137
|4645
|582
|1128
|1842
|232
|34
|138
|551
|Seattle
|.241
|.437
|.318
|137
|4649
|661
|1121
|2030
|224
|26
|211
|636
|Detroit
|.238
|.389
|.293
|133
|4606
|488
|1096
|1790
|248
|34
|126
|462
|Toronto
|.237
|.427
|.305
|137
|4646
|612
|1103
|1983
|226
|15
|208
|586
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|17
|39
|42
|501
|32
|1140
|58
|25
|111
|2116
|1
|77
|96
|0
|Houston
|10
|54
|53
|539
|15
|980
|52
|25
|124
|2090
|0
|62
|81
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|36
|71
|430
|16
|1115
|26
|20
|83
|1937
|0
|95
|112
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|29
|41
|481
|16
|1195
|47
|18
|99
|1903
|1
|87
|113
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|23
|57
|304
|10
|1284
|58
|22
|99
|1899
|2
|106
|146
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|24
|61
|460
|19
|1263
|77
|25
|95
|2085
|0
|76
|113
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|39
|58
|510
|27
|1040
|53
|18
|124
|2035
|0
|86
|96
|0
|Cleveland
|34
|38
|39
|466
|25
|1094
|89
|31
|94
|1887
|4
|74
|93
|0
|Oakland
|6
|32
|75
|468
|13
|1098
|41
|21
|120
|1918
|1
|70
|96
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|31
|58
|377
|8
|1209
|69
|27
|89
|1872
|0
|94
|123
|0
|Texas
|17
|37
|52
|455
|17
|1353
|105
|33
|73
|1915
|1
|89
|123
|0
|Kansas City
|20
|33
|51
|387
|14
|1153
|98
|34
|96
|1867
|1
|63
|136
|0
|Seattle
|12
|35
|49
|495
|6
|1325
|97
|40
|67
|1929
|2
|118
|121
|0
|Detroit
|5
|35
|41
|334
|12
|1340
|50
|17
|86
|1930
|0
|94
|106
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|29
|430
|7
|1245
|39
|18
|91
|1846
|0
|77
|120
|0
