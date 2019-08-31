https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-14404395.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.276
|.490
|.352
|136
|4699
|762
|1296
|2304
|274
|22
|230
|740
|Boston
|.275
|.481
|.346
|135
|4826
|781
|1329
|2322
|303
|24
|214
|744
|N.Y. Yankees
|.272
|.489
|.342
|136
|4681
|793
|1271
|2291
|242
|14
|250
|756
|Minnesota
|.272
|.502
|.339
|134
|4760
|795
|1297
|2389
|272
|17
|262
|766
|Chicago White Sox
|.254
|.400
|.307
|134
|4560
|563
|1160
|1822
|206
|15
|142
|536
|Tampa Bay
|.253
|.428
|.325
|136
|4735
|633
|1197
|2028
|246
|24
|179
|601
|Cleveland
|.251
|.436
|.323
|135
|4520
|632
|1133
|1971
|239
|16
|189
|599
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.431
|.329
|136
|4670
|677
|1172
|2011
|229
|17
|192
|646
|Oakland
|.250
|.448
|.325
|134
|4627
|697
|1157
|2074
|242
|18
|213
|655
|Baltimore
|.247
|.413
|.310
|134
|4595
|593
|1135
|1900
|210
|21
|171
|564
|Texas
|.246
|.431
|.318
|136
|4654
|675
|1145
|2005
|255
|22
|187
|638
|Kansas City
|.243
|.396
|.306
|136
|4614
|575
|1120
|1828
|232
|34
|136
|544
|Seattle
|.241
|.437
|.319
|136
|4615
|659
|1112
|2019
|222
|26
|211
|634
|Toronto
|.237
|.426
|.304
|136
|4613
|606
|1093
|1966
|225
|15
|206
|580
|Detroit
|.237
|.386
|.292
|132
|4568
|478
|1081
|1764
|245
|33
|124
|452
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|10
|53
|52
|530
|15
|971
|52
|25
|121
|2066
|0
|62
|81
|0
|Boston
|15
|38
|41
|498
|32
|1134
|57
|25
|110
|2097
|1
|77
|96
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|29
|40
|480
|16
|1180
|47
|18
|99
|1898
|1
|87
|111
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|36
|71
|426
|16
|1098
|26
|20
|82
|1923
|0
|93
|112
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|23
|55
|304
|10
|1281
|58
|22
|97
|1877
|2
|106
|145
|1
|Tampa Bay
|8
|24
|60
|456
|19
|1257
|77
|25
|95
|2070
|0
|76
|112
|0
|Cleveland
|34
|38
|39
|464
|25
|1086
|89
|31
|93
|1875
|4
|73
|93
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|39
|58
|506
|26
|1031
|51
|18
|124
|2014
|0
|84
|95
|0
|Oakland
|6
|32
|73
|458
|12
|1087
|40
|21
|118
|1891
|1
|70
|95
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|31
|57
|374
|8
|1200
|69
|27
|88
|1867
|0
|92
|123
|0
|Texas
|17
|37
|52
|453
|16
|1347
|105
|33
|73
|1908
|1
|88
|123
|0
|Kansas City
|19
|30
|51
|382
|13
|1144
|97
|34
|96
|1845
|1
|63
|135
|0
|Seattle
|12
|35
|49
|493
|6
|1319
|96
|38
|67
|1918
|2
|118
|121
|0
|Toronto
|12
|20
|29
|426
|7
|1238
|38
|18
|91
|1839
|0
|77
|116
|0
|Detroit
|5
|34
|40
|332
|12
|1329
|49
|17
|86
|1915
|0
|94
|105
|0
View Comments