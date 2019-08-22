THROUGH AUGUST 21

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .276 .480 .346 128 4594 739 1269 2206 291 23 200 703
Houston .273 .486 .349 128 4420 697 1207 2146 251 20 216 678
N.Y. Yankees .272 .487 .345 128 4394 753 1197 2141 228 13 230 717
Minnesota .271 .499 .337 127 4509 740 1222 2249 261 17 244 714
Chicago White Sox .254 .401 .308 126 4291 532 1091 1720 190 14 137 507
L.A. Angels .253 .435 .330 130 4461 658 1130 1941 222 17 185 627
Tampa Bay .252 .428 .326 128 4460 597 1126 1909 230 23 169 566
Cleveland .252 .436 .324 127 4265 600 1073 1858 227 15 176 567
Texas .251 .439 .323 128 4397 653 1102 1931 245 22 180 617
Oakland .246 .444 .321 126 4338 641 1069 1924 222 15 201 599
Baltimore .245 .411 .308 127 4355 555 1067 1792 197 21 162 529
Kansas City .243 .397 .306 127 4336 542 1053 1721 218 33 128 514
Seattle .243 .442 .320 128 4360 629 1059 1928 209 24 204 610
Toronto .237 .428 .303 129 4380 581 1037 1876 212 15 199 556
Detroit .236 .386 .293 124 4294 449 1012 1657 228 33 117 424

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 14 35 37 473 31 1088 57 23 101 2008 1 75 90 0
Houston 8 51 49 492 12 914 52 21 119 1931 0 60 73 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 29 38 462 15 1108 44 18 93 1786 1 86 105 0
Minnesota 8 34 67 400 14 1028 26 20 76 1817 0 90 103 2
Chicago White Sox 28 21 50 290 10 1197 57 22 92 1755 2 99 137 1
L.A. Angels 3 39 56 477 24 983 51 17 116 1918 0 81 92 0
Tampa Bay 8 22 58 437 18 1181 76 25 89 1965 0 70 105 0
Cleveland 32 36 36 437 23 1030 84 29 85 1786 4 67 85 0
Texas 16 36 50 434 15 1266 102 32 71 1812 1 82 118 0
Oakland 4 31 65 429 12 1026 39 19 109 1761 1 66 90 0
Baltimore 18 27 51 358 6 1146 63 26 82 1767 0 89 115 0
Kansas City 19 30 46 360 13 1077 96 31 90 1726 1 58 126 0
Seattle 10 33 47 461 6 1252 90 36 63 1789 2 112 117 0
Toronto 12 20 28 397 7 1176 37 17 86 1730 0 73 112 0
Detroit 5 32 39 321 12 1241 46 16 80 1811 0 92 100 0