Pitcher, Club W L IP H BB SO ERA
Cole, Hou 19 5 207.1 138 46 316 2.52
Verlander, Hou 20 6 217.0 133 42 288 2.53
Morton, TB 16 6 194.2 154 57 240 3.05
Bieber, Cle 15 8 214.1 186 40 259 3.28
Giolito, ChW 14 9 176.2 131 57 228 3.41
Minor, Tex 14 10 208.1 190 68 200 3.59
Berríos, Min 14 8 200.1 194 51 195 3.68
Lynn, Tex 15 11 201.0 193 58 236 3.76
Rodríguez, Bos 19 6 196.1 191 73 205 3.80
Fiers, Oak 15 4 184.2 166 53 126 3.90
Miley, Hou 14 6 167.1 164 61 140 3.98
Anderson, Oak 12 9 171.0 178 48 87 4.00
Gonzales, Sea 16 12 196.0 205 53 143 4.09
Keller, KC 7 14 165.1 154 70 122 4.19
Tanaka, NYY 11 8 179.0 181 39 147 4.47
Boyd, Det 9 11 181.1 172 49 234 4.57
Bundy, Bal 7 14 161.2 161 58 162 4.79
Nova, ChW 11 12 182.0 222 45 110 4.80
Happ, NYY 12 8 161.1 160 49 140 4.91
Junis, KC 9 14 175.1 192 58 164 5.24
Kikuchi, Sea 6 11 161.2 195 50 116 5.46
Porcello, Bos 14 12 174.1 198 45 143 5.52
López, ChW 9 15 176.0 198 64 160 5.57