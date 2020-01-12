FG FT Reb
AUSTIN PEAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Taylor 40 4-11 6-9 6-9 3 2 14
Adams 36 2-11 8-10 1-3 5 2 13
Paez 33 5-8 1-2 0-3 5 2 16
Woodard 23 2-4 1-2 2-3 0 2 6
Butler 19 1-6 0-1 0-1 0 2 2
Conteh 17 2-3 0-0 2-4 0 4 6
Djurisic 13 3-6 0-3 0-0 1 3 8
Abaev 10 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Hinson 9 3-8 0-0 1-4 0 0 6
Totals 200 22-60 16-27 13-29 14 18 71

Percentages: FG .367, FT .593.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Paez 5-6, Conteh 2-3, Djurisic 2-5, Woodard 1-3, Adams 1-4, Abaev 0-1, Butler 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Hinson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Woodard).

Turnovers: 10 (Adams 4, Conteh 2, Paez 2, Butler, Djurisic).

Steals: 8 (Woodard 3, Adams 2, Paez 2, Butler).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harden 33 5-6 3-3 1-3 3 3 15
Roub 30 3-6 0-0 2-5 0 2 8
Cook 23 3-3 5-6 0-5 1 2 11
Henry 23 2-4 2-2 3-8 0 4 6
Cross 22 1-6 1-2 2-5 1 5 3
Hudson 22 2-10 0-0 1-4 1 3 4
Ware 21 4-7 3-4 0-5 2 3 13
Welsch 17 3-4 0-0 0-1 3 2 7
St. Hilaire 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Zeliznak 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-48 14-17 9-36 11 25 67

Percentages: FG .479, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Harden 2-2, Roub 2-4, Ware 2-5, Welsch 1-1, St. Hilaire 0-1, Hudson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cross, Ware).

Turnovers: 20 (Cook 6, Welsch 6, Hudson 3, Cross 2, Harden, St. Hilaire, Ware).

Steals: 2 (Cook 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay 26 45 71
Jacksonville St. 36 31 67

A_969 (5,300).