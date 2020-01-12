https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/AUSTIN-PEAY-71-JACKSONVILLE-ST-67-14968361.php
AUSTIN PEAY 71, JACKSONVILLE ST. 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|40
|4-11
|6-9
|6-9
|3
|2
|14
|Adams
|36
|2-11
|8-10
|1-3
|5
|2
|13
|Paez
|33
|5-8
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|16
|Woodard
|23
|2-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Butler
|19
|1-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Conteh
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|6
|Djurisic
|13
|3-6
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Abaev
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Hinson
|9
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|16-27
|13-29
|14
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .367, FT .593.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Paez 5-6, Conteh 2-3, Djurisic 2-5, Woodard 1-3, Adams 1-4, Abaev 0-1, Butler 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Hinson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Woodard).
Turnovers: 10 (Adams 4, Conteh 2, Paez 2, Butler, Djurisic).
Steals: 8 (Woodard 3, Adams 2, Paez 2, Butler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|33
|5-6
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|15
|Roub
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|8
|Cook
|23
|3-3
|5-6
|0-5
|1
|2
|11
|Henry
|23
|2-4
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|4
|6
|Cross
|22
|1-6
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|5
|3
|Hudson
|22
|2-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|4
|Ware
|21
|4-7
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|3
|13
|Welsch
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|St. Hilaire
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zeliznak
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|14-17
|9-36
|11
|25
|67
Percentages: FG .479, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Harden 2-2, Roub 2-4, Ware 2-5, Welsch 1-1, St. Hilaire 0-1, Hudson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cross, Ware).
Turnovers: 20 (Cook 6, Welsch 6, Hudson 3, Cross 2, Harden, St. Hilaire, Ware).
Steals: 2 (Cook 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|26
|45
|—
|71
|Jacksonville St.
|36
|31
|—
|67
A_969 (5,300).
