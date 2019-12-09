Week 14

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Henry, Ten 15 13 2 0 0 90
Ingram, Bal 12 9 3 0 1 74
Ekeler, LAC 11 3 8 0 0 66
Allen, Buf 8 8 0 0 3 54
Chark, Jac 8 0 8 0 1 50
Watson, Hou 8 7 1 0 1 50
Hopkins, Hou 7 0 7 0 1 44
Andrews, Bal 7 0 7 0 0 42
Chubb, Cle 7 7 0 0 0 42
Fells, Hou 7 0 7 0 0 42
Jackson, Bal 7 7 0 0 0 42
Jacobs, Oak 7 7 0 0 0 42
Beasley, Buf 6 0 6 0 2 40
A.Brown, Ten 6 0 6 0 0 36
M.Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36
Conner, Pit 6 4 2 0 0 36
Edelman, NE 6 0 6 0 0 36
Gordon, LAC 6 5 1 0 0 36
Hardman, KC 6 0 6 0 0 36
Lindsay, Den 6 6 0 0 0 36
Michel, NE 6 6 0 0 0 36
Mixon, Cin 6 3 3 0 0 36
D.Parker, Mia 6 0 6 0 0 36
Sutton, Den 6 0 6 0 0 36
Griffin, NYJ 5 0 5 0 1 32
Mack, Ind 5 5 0 0 1 32
Pascal, Ind 5 0 5 0 1 32
Sanders, SF 5 0 5 0 1 32
Allen, LAC 5 0 5 0 0 30
Brown, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30
Dorsett, NE 5 0 5 0 0 30
Hill, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30
Hilton, Ind 5 0 5 0 0 30
Johnson, Pit 5 0 4 1 0 30
Kelce, KC 5 1 4 0 0 30
Landry, Cle 5 0 5 0 0 30
McCoy, KC 5 4 1 0 0 30
Moreau, Oak 5 0 5 0 0 30
Snead, Bal 5 0 5 0 0 30
Williams, Oak 5 0 5 0 0 30

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Butker, KC 39/41 28/32 54 123
Tucker, Bal 47/48 23/24 51 116
Boswell, Pit 25/25 26/28 51 103
Lambo, Jac 14/15 26/27 53 92
Seibert, Cle 25/28 22/25 53 91
McManus, Den 21/22 23/27 53 90
Bullock, Cin 19/19 21/25 48 82
Fairbairn, Hou 33/38 16/21 54 81
Hauschka, Buf 26/28 18/24 51 80
Sanders, Mia 19/20 18/23 54 73
Vinatieri, Ind 22/28 17/25 55 73
Carlson, Oak 30/32 12/17 48 66
McLaughlin, Ind 18/18 15/20 50 63
Ficken, NYJ 20/22 14/19 53 62
Badgley, LAC 13/13 11/14 49 46
Gostkowski, NE 11/15 7/8 41 32

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Tannehill, Ten 203 149 73.4 1993 9.82 15 7.4 91t 5 2.5 118.5
Jackson, Bal 347 230 66.3 2677 7.72 28 8.1 83t 6 1.7 109.2
Mahomes, KC 392 253 64.5 3266 8.33 21 5.4 83t 3 0.8 105.3
Watson, Hou 436 295 67.7 3425 7.86 24 5.5 54 9 2.1 100.9
Carr, Oak 401 284 70.8 3106 7.75 18 4.5 65t 8 2.0 100.0
Brissett, Ind 361 228 63.2 2496 6.91 18 5.0 50 6 1.7 93.2
Rivers, LAC 467 304 65.1 3748 8.03 20 4.3 84t 15 3.2 90.7
Minshew, Jac 371 228 61.5 2594 6.99 15 4.0 70t 5 1.3 90.3
Brady, NE 522 316 60.5 3437 6.58 19 3.6 59 7 1.3 86.5
Allen, Buf 405 242 59.8 2737 6.76 17 4.2 51 8 2.0 85.8
Flacco, Den 262 171 65.3 1822 6.95 6 2.3 70t 5 1.9 85.1
Darnold, NYJ 347 216 62.2 2424 6.99 15 4.3 92t 11 3.2 84.3
Fitzpatrick, Mia 368 229 62.2 2511 6.82 13 3.5 50 12 3.3 80.6
Rudolph, Pit 263 162 61.6 1636 6.22 12 4.6 76t 9 3.4 80.3
Dalton, Cin 413 248 60.0 2757 6.68 10 2.4 66t 9 2.2 78.9
Mayfield, Cle 431 255 59.2 3109 7.21 15 3.5 89t 16 3.7 77.6

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Hopkins, Hou 93 1023 11.0 43t 7
Edelman, NE 90 1010 11.2 44 6
Allen, LAC 81 947 11.7 45 5
Kelce, KC 75 989 13.2 47 4
Boyd, Cin 73 833 11.4 47 3
Ekeler, LAC 73 830 11.4 84t 8
Waller, Oak 72 880 12.2 48 3
Landry, Cle 69 995 14.4 65 5
Fournette, Jac 68 457 6.7 27 0
Chark, Jac 67 956 14.3 69 8
Brown, Buf 64 908 14.2 40t 5
White, NE 62 539 8.7 59 3
Crowder, NYJ 60 618 10.3 30 3
Beasley, Buf 59 664 11.3 51 6
Beckham, Cle 59 844 14.3 89t 2
Sutton, Den 59 940 15.9 70t 6

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Hopkins, Hou 1023 93 11.0 43t 7
Edelman, NE 1010 90 11.2 44 6
Landry, Cle 995 69 14.4 65 5
Kelce, KC 989 75 13.2 47 4
Chark, Jac 956 67 14.3 69 8
Allen, LAC 947 81 11.7 45 5
Sutton, Den 940 59 15.9 70t 6
Brown, Buf 908 64 14.2 40t 5
D.Parker, Mia 882 55 16.0 50 6
Waller, Oak 880 72 12.2 48 3
Beckham, Cle 844 59 14.3 89t 2
M.Williams, LAC 841 40 21.0 56 1
Boyd, Cin 833 73 11.4 47 3
Ekeler, LAC 830 73 11.4 84t 8
A.Brown, Ten 779 39 20.0 91t 6
Sanders, SF 774 58 13.4 75t 5

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Chubb, Cle 253 1281 5.1 88t 7
Henry, Ten 250 1243 5.0 74t 13
Jacobs, Oak 218 1061 4.9 51 7
Fournette, Jac 235 1039 4.4 81 3
Jackson, Bal 151 1017 6.7 47t 7
Hyde, Hou 198 926 4.7 58 4
Mack, Ind 205 900 4.4 63t 5
Ingram, Bal 181 887 4.9 53 9
Lindsay, Den 180 817 4.5 40 6
Mixon, Cin 206 789 3.8 30 3
Michel, NE 189 653 3.5 26 6
Singletary, Buf 115 642 5.6 38 2
Bell, NYJ 183 589 3.2 19 3
Gore, Buf 150 558 3.7 41 2
Gordon, LAC 132 523 4.0 24 5
Ekeler, LAC 112 481 4.3 35 3

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Chubb, Cle 1537 1281 256
Fournette, Jac 1496 1039 457
Henry, Ten 1449 1243 206
Ekeler, LAC 1311 481 830
Jacobs, Oak 1207 1061 146
Ingram, Bal 1088 887 201
Hopkins, Hou 1041 18 1023
Edelman, NE 1037 27 1010
Mixon, Cin 1019 789 230
Jackson, Bal 1017 1017 0
Landry, Cle 1005 10 995
Lindsay, Den 1004 817 187
Kelce, KC 993 4 989
Bell, NYJ 992 589 403
Chark, Jac 976 20 956
Mack, Ind 976 900 76
Allen, LAC 968 21 947
Hyde, Hou 958 926 32
Sutton, Den 957 17 940
Brown, Buf 912 4 908
Waller, Oak 885 5 880
D.Parker, Mia 882 0 882
Boyd, Cin 856 23 833
Beckham, Cle 854 10 844
M.Williams, LAC 843 2 841
Singletary, Buf 832 642 190
A.Brown, Ten 790 11 779
White, NE 780 241 539
Sanders, SF 774 0 774
Drake, Ari 749 454 295
Michel, NE 728 653 75
D.Johnson, Hou 724 390 334
Andrews, Bal 707 0 707
Freeman, Den 685 460 225
Hill, KC 682 22 660
Gordon, LAC 675 523 152
R.Anderson, NYJ 666 4 662
Beasley, Buf 664 0 664
Gore, Buf 642 558 84
Conley, Jac 632 0 632
Conner, Pit 632 390 242

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Long, LAC 38 1811 60 47.7 2 0 27 190 13 41.6
Kern, Ten 64 3039 70 47.5 2 0 24 223 33 43.4
Gillan, Cle 52 2403 71 46.2 5 1 15 145 24 41.5
Berry, Pit 57 2630 69 46.1 3 0 26 231 19 41.0
Cole, Oak 55 2531 60 46.0 5 0 26 285 25 39.0
Cooke, Jac 63 2887 61 45.8 2 0 20 85 21 43.8
Edwards, NYJ 72 3298 63 45.8 3 0 39 257 22 41.4
Sanchez, Ind 47 2124 60 45.2 1 0 22 116 16 42.3
Haack, Mia 56 2515 62 44.9 2 0 24 171 17 41.1
Bailey, NE 70 3126 65 44.7 5 0 23 142 33 41.2
Huber, Cin 61 2714 63 44.5 4 0 19 100 26 41.5
Colquitt, KC 42 1851 68 44.1 2 1 16 63 18 41.6
Wadman, Den 65 2850 64 43.8 4 0 25 236 24 39.0
Bojorquez, Buf 61 2583 67 42.3 7 1 12 111 27 38.2

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Carter, Hou 19 179 9.4 23 0
Olszewski, NE 20 179 9.0 22 0
Spencer, Den 22 174 7.9 42 0
Roberts, Buf 26 194 7.5 22 0
D.Thomas, Bal 21 131 6.9 20 0
Erickson, Cin 19 113 5.9 15 0
Westbrook, Jac 20 112 5.6 43 0
King, LAC 18 97 5.4 68t 1

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Wilson, Cin 20 625 31.3 92t 1
Roberts, Buf 21 562 26.8 66 0
Grant, Mia 23 578 25.1 101t 1
Hardman, KC 22 510 23.2 34 0
T.Davis, Mia 19 411 21.6 52 0
Bolden, NE 17 360 21.2 28 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Peters, Bal 5 210 89t 3
Fitzpatrick, Pit 5 130 96t 1
D.McCourty, NE 5 49 24 0
Leonard, Ind 4 92 80t 1
Byard, Ten 4 79 28 0
Gilmore, NE 4 62 54t 1
Schobert, Cle 4 24 20 0
Haden, Pit 4 20 16 0
Ryan, Ten 4 16 16 0
White, Buf 4 8 7 0
E.Harris, Oak 3 145 59 2
Gipson, Hou 3 105 79t 1
Collins, NE 3 85 69t 1
Mathieu, KC 3 70 35 0
Bates, Cin 3 33 20 0
Simmons, Den 3 30 17 0
Jackson, NE 3 26 19 0
Jenkins, LAC 3 10 8 0
Harrison, Jac 2 66 35 0
Butler, Ten 2 61 38t 1
McCain, Mia 2 53 32 0
Thornhill, KC 2 46 46t 1
Burris, Cle 2 42 27 0
Hooker, Ind 2 39 26 0
E.Thomas, Bal 2 38 24 0
Hayward, LAC 2 37 37 0
Moore, Ind 2 36 35 0
S.Parker, Mia 2 35 35 0
Jackson, Den 2 28 24 0
Harmon, NE 2 27 27 0
Humphrey, Bal 2 14 14 0
Hewitt, NYJ 2 13 9 0
Ward, KC 2 10 10 0
Bynes, Bal 2 7 6 0
Watt, Pit 2 7 7 0
Bush, Pit 2 6 6 0
Breeland, KC 2 4 4 0
Herndon, Jac 2 0 0 0
Ja.Adams, NYJ 1 61 61t 1
Ward, Cle 1 61 61t 1
Hurst, Oak 1 55 55 0
Burnett, Cle 1 43 43 0
Reid, Hou 1 37 37 0
Vigil, Cin 1 34 34 0
Mitchell, Cle 1 28 28 0
Phillips, Cin 1 27 27 0
Sutton, Pit 1 26 26 0
Bouye, Jac 1 25 25 0
Ngakoue, Jac 1 23 23t 1
Roby, Hou 1 22 22 0
Jackson, Cin 1 19 19 0
Mosley, NYJ 1 17 17t 1
J.McCourty, NE 1 16 16 0
Hargreaves, Hou 1 15 15t 1
Poole, NYJ 1 15 15t 1
Jack, Jac 1 14 14 0
Roberts, NYJ 1 13 13 0
S.Williams, Cin 1 12 12 0
C.Harris, Den 1 11 11 0
Morrow, Oak 1 11 11 0
Parks, Den 1 11 11 0
Kelly, Pit 1 10 10 0
