AAC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Perry,Navy
|8
|157
|1,042
|16
|130.3
|Gainwell,Memphis
|9
|158
|1,067
|12
|118.6
|Jones,SMU
|9
|176
|906
|15
|100.7
|Mensah,UConn
|9
|176
|803
|9
|89.2
|Brooks,Tulsa
|9
|178
|753
|5
|83.7
|Davis,Temple
|8
|135
|655
|5
|81.9
|Warren II,Cincinnati
|8
|132
|639
|7
|79.9
|Cronkrite,South Fla.
|8
|108
|587
|4
|73.4
|Porter,Houston
|8
|97
|525
|3
|65.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|White,Memphis
|9
|243
|164
|4
|2,511
|23
|182.2
|Gabriel,UCF
|9
|251
|152
|5
|2,516
|23
|171.0
|Buechele,SMU
|9
|342
|216
|7
|2,781
|23
|149.6
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|8
|199
|118
|7
|1,560
|15
|143.0
|McMILLAN,Tulane
|9
|205
|124
|9
|1,703
|13
|142.4
|Russo,Temple
|8
|274
|159
|8
|1,873
|16
|128.9
|McCloud,South Fla.
|8
|124
|69
|6
|776
|10
|125.1
|Ahlers,East Carolina
|9
|302
|171
|8
|2,207
|11
|124.7
|Smith,Tulsa
|9
|340
|186
|6
|2,440
|12
|123.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Proche,SMU
|9
|74
|841
|8.2
|Davis,UCF
|9
|53
|962
|5.9
|Ross,UConn
|8
|46
|516
|5.8
|Blue,Temple
|8
|44
|551
|5.5
|Mack,Temple
|8
|43
|629
|5.4
|Roberson,,SMU
|8
|43
|803
|5.4
|Wright,Temple
|8
|42
|411
|5.3
|Stokes,Tulsa
|9
|47
|773
|5.2
|Coxie,Memphis
|9
|44
|672
|4.9
|Johnson,East Carolina
|9
|44
|682
|4.9
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Davis,UCF
|9
|53
|962
|106.9
|Roberson,,SMU
|8
|43
|803
|100.4
|Proche,SMU
|9
|74
|841
|93.4
|Stokes,Tulsa
|9
|47
|773
|85.9
|Mack,Temple
|8
|43
|629
|78.6
|Johnson,East Carolina
|9
|44
|682
|75.8
|Coxie,Memphis
|9
|44
|672
|74.7
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|36
|666
|74.0
|Nixon,UCF
|9
|36
|627
|69.7
|Blue,Temple
|8
|44
|551
|68.9
|Ross,UConn
|8
|46
|516
|64.5
|Mooney,Tulane
|9
|31
|536
|59.6
|Crawford ,Tulsa
|9
|40
|531
|59.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Hicks,Cincinnati
|8
|4
|37
|0
|.5
|Clemons,SMU
|9
|4
|4
|0
|.4
|Hand,Temple
|8
|3
|8
|0
|.4
|Robinson,UCF
|9
|3
|40
|0
|.3
|Robinson ,Tulsa
|9
|3
|13
|0
|.3
|Clarke,UCF
|8
|2
|48
|1
|.3
|Gardner,Cincinnati
|8
|2
|78
|2
|.3
|Garnes,Navy
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Johnson,SMU
|8
|2
|64
|1
|.3
|Roberts,South Fla.
|8
|2
|62
|0
|.3
|Sails,South Fla.
|8
|2
|28
|0
|.3
|Young,Cincinnati
|8
|2
|2
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Anderson,UCF
|9
|16
|219
|13.7
|Montgomer,Cincinnati
|8
|14
|154
|11.0
|Smith,Houston
|8
|10
|95
|9.5
|Proche,SMU
|9
|14
|130
|9.3
|Winn,Navy
|8
|12
|96
|8.0
|Wright,Temple
|8
|10
|68
|6.8
|Snead,East Carolina
|9
|12
|36
|3.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Gibson,Memphis
|9
|18
|541
|30.1
|Sanders,South Fla.
|8
|14
|370
|26.4
|Sanders,SMU
|9
|25
|642
|25.7
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|12
|297
|24.8
|Snead,East Carolina
|9
|14
|327
|23.4
|Tucker,Cincinnati
|8
|14
|318
|22.7
|Wright,Temple
|8
|17
|373
|21.9
|Thompkins,UConn
|9
|25
|540
|21.6
|Jones,Tulane
|9
|22
|472
|21.5
|Stokes,Tulsa
|9
|14
|273
|19.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Roy,Houston
|9
|42
|47.2
|Schneider,South Fla.
|8
|47
|45.4
|Bennett,Tulsa
|9
|45
|43.2
|Osteen,UCF
|9
|41
|43.1
|Smith,Cincinnati
|8
|41
|43.1
|Magliozzi,UConn
|9
|43
|42.5
|Young,East Carolina
|9
|45
|41.0
|Wright,Tulane
|9
|35
|39.1
|Barry,Temple
|8
|39
|38.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Verity,East Carolina
|9
|19
|23
|.826
|2.11
|Witherspo,Houston
|9
|15
|18
|.833
|1.67
|Rainey,Tulsa
|9
|13
|20
|.650
|1.44
|Patterson,Memphis
|9
|11
|13
|.846
|1.22
|Robledo,SMU
|7
|8
|10
|.800
|1.14
|Barnas,UCF
|9
|8
|9
|.889
|.89
|Mobley,Temple
|8
|7
|8
|.875
|.88
|Glover,Tulane
|9
|7
|8
|.875
|.78
|Harris,UConn
|9
|7
|12
|.583
|.78
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Gainwell,Memphis
|9
|1,067
|454
|0
|0
|0
|194
|1,521
|169.00
|Perry,Navy
|8
|1,042
|0
|0
|0
|0
|157
|1,042
|130.25
|Thompkins,UConn
|9
|388
|232
|0
|540
|0
|144
|1,160
|128.89
|Gibson,Memphis
|9
|120
|481
|0
|541
|0
|46
|1,142
|126.89
|Jones,Tulane
|9
|267
|274
|124
|472
|0
|100
|1,137
|126.33
|Stokes,Tulsa
|9
|31
|773
|47
|273
|0
|76
|1,124
|124.89
|Stevenson,Houston
|9
|83
|666
|0
|297
|0
|56
|1,046
|116.22
|Wright,Temple
|8
|48
|411
|68
|373
|0
|74
|900
|112.50
|Proche,SMU
|9
|14
|841
|130
|0
|0
|90
|985
|109.44
|Jones,SMU
|9
|906
|64
|0
|0
|0
|192
|970
|107.78
|Davis,UCF
|9
|0
|962
|0
|0
|0
|53
|962
|106.89
|Anderson,UCF
|9
|543
|162
|219
|23
|0
|116
|947
|105.22
|Roberson,,SMU
|8
|7
|803
|0
|0
|0
|45
|810
|101.25
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Buechele,SMU
|9
|386
|2,833
|314.8
|Gabriel,UCF
|9
|287
|2,526
|280.7
|Ahlers,East Carolina
|9
|390
|2,484
|276.0
|White,Memphis
|9
|277
|2,454
|272.7
|Smith,Tulsa
|9
|404
|2,370
|263.3
|McMILLAN,Tulane
|9
|302
|2,191
|243.4
|Ridder,Cincinnati
|8
|283
|1,908
|238.5
|Russo,Temple
|8
|298
|1,820
|227.5
|Perry,Navy
|8
|210
|1,764
|220.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Perry,Navy
|8
|0
|0
|0
|96
|12.0
|Jones,SMU
|9
|0
|0
|0
|102
|11.3
|Gainwell,Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|90
|10.0
|Verity,East Carolina
|9
|20
|19
|23
|77
|8.6
|Patterson,Memphis
|9
|44
|11
|13
|76
|8.4
|Barnas,UCF
|9
|52
|8
|9
|75
|8.3
|Witherspo,Houston
|9
|29
|15
|18
|74
|8.2
|McMILLAN,Tulane
|9
|0
|0
|0
|72
|8.0
|Nichols,Navy
|8
|43
|5
|7
|57
|7.1
|Rainey,Tulsa
|9
|26
|13
|20
|64
|7.1
|Proche,SMU
|9
|0
|0
|0
|62
|6.9
