G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Perry,Navy 8 157 1,042 16 130.3
Gainwell,Memphis 9 158 1,067 12 118.6
Jones,SMU 9 176 906 15 100.7
Mensah,UConn 9 176 803 9 89.2
Brooks,Tulsa 9 178 753 5 83.7
Davis,Temple 8 135 655 5 81.9
Warren II,Cincinnati 8 132 639 7 79.9
Cronkrite,South Fla. 8 108 587 4 73.4
Porter,Houston 8 97 525 3 65.6

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
White,Memphis 9 243 164 4 2,511 23 182.2
Gabriel,UCF 9 251 152 5 2,516 23 171.0
Buechele,SMU 9 342 216 7 2,781 23 149.6
Ridder,Cincinnati 8 199 118 7 1,560 15 143.0
McMILLAN,Tulane 9 205 124 9 1,703 13 142.4
Russo,Temple 8 274 159 8 1,873 16 128.9
McCloud,South Fla. 8 124 69 6 776 10 125.1
Ahlers,East Carolina 9 302 171 8 2,207 11 124.7
Smith,Tulsa 9 340 186 6 2,440 12 123.1

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Proche,SMU 9 74 841 8.2
Davis,UCF 9 53 962 5.9
Ross,UConn 8 46 516 5.8
Blue,Temple 8 44 551 5.5
Mack,Temple 8 43 629 5.4
Roberson,,SMU 8 43 803 5.4
Wright,Temple 8 42 411 5.3
Stokes,Tulsa 9 47 773 5.2
Coxie,Memphis 9 44 672 4.9
Johnson,East Carolina 9 44 682 4.9

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Davis,UCF 9 53 962 106.9
Roberson,,SMU 8 43 803 100.4
Proche,SMU 9 74 841 93.4
Stokes,Tulsa 9 47 773 85.9
Mack,Temple 8 43 629 78.6
Johnson,East Carolina 9 44 682 75.8
Coxie,Memphis 9 44 672 74.7
Stevenson,Houston 9 36 666 74.0
Nixon,UCF 9 36 627 69.7
Blue,Temple 8 44 551 68.9
Ross,UConn 8 46 516 64.5
Mooney,Tulane 9 31 536 59.6
Crawford ,Tulsa 9 40 531 59.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Hicks,Cincinnati 8 4 37 0 .5
Clemons,SMU 9 4 4 0 .4
Hand,Temple 8 3 8 0 .4
Robinson,UCF 9 3 40 0 .3
Robinson ,Tulsa 9 3 13 0 .3
Clarke,UCF 8 2 48 1 .3
Gardner,Cincinnati 8 2 78 2 .3
Garnes,Navy 8 2 0 0 .3
Johnson,SMU 8 2 64 1 .3
Roberts,South Fla. 8 2 62 0 .3
Sails,South Fla. 8 2 28 0 .3
Young,Cincinnati 8 2 2 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Anderson,UCF 9 16 219 13.7
Montgomer,Cincinnati 8 14 154 11.0
Smith,Houston 8 10 95 9.5
Proche,SMU 9 14 130 9.3
Winn,Navy 8 12 96 8.0
Wright,Temple 8 10 68 6.8
Snead,East Carolina 9 12 36 3.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Gibson,Memphis 9 18 541 30.1
Sanders,South Fla. 8 14 370 26.4
Sanders,SMU 9 25 642 25.7
Stevenson,Houston 9 12 297 24.8
Snead,East Carolina 9 14 327 23.4
Tucker,Cincinnati 8 14 318 22.7
Wright,Temple 8 17 373 21.9
Thompkins,UConn 9 25 540 21.6
Jones,Tulane 9 22 472 21.5
Stokes,Tulsa 9 14 273 19.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Roy,Houston 9 42 47.2
Schneider,South Fla. 8 47 45.4
Bennett,Tulsa 9 45 43.2
Osteen,UCF 9 41 43.1
Smith,Cincinnati 8 41 43.1
Magliozzi,UConn 9 43 42.5
Young,East Carolina 9 45 41.0
Wright,Tulane 9 35 39.1
Barry,Temple 8 39 38.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Verity,East Carolina 9 19 23 .826 2.11
Witherspo,Houston 9 15 18 .833 1.67
Rainey,Tulsa 9 13 20 .650 1.44
Patterson,Memphis 9 11 13 .846 1.22
Robledo,SMU 7 8 10 .800 1.14
Barnas,UCF 9 8 9 .889 .89
Mobley,Temple 8 7 8 .875 .88
Glover,Tulane 9 7 8 .875 .78
Harris,UConn 9 7 12 .583 .78

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Gainwell,Memphis 9 1,067 454 0 0 0 194 1,521 169.00
Perry,Navy 8 1,042 0 0 0 0 157 1,042 130.25
Thompkins,UConn 9 388 232 0 540 0 144 1,160 128.89
Gibson,Memphis 9 120 481 0 541 0 46 1,142 126.89
Jones,Tulane 9 267 274 124 472 0 100 1,137 126.33
Stokes,Tulsa 9 31 773 47 273 0 76 1,124 124.89
Stevenson,Houston 9 83 666 0 297 0 56 1,046 116.22
Wright,Temple 8 48 411 68 373 0 74 900 112.50
Proche,SMU 9 14 841 130 0 0 90 985 109.44
Jones,SMU 9 906 64 0 0 0 192 970 107.78
Davis,UCF 9 0 962 0 0 0 53 962 106.89
Anderson,UCF 9 543 162 219 23 0 116 947 105.22
Roberson,,SMU 8 7 803 0 0 0 45 810 101.25

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Buechele,SMU 9 386 2,833 314.8
Gabriel,UCF 9 287 2,526 280.7
Ahlers,East Carolina 9 390 2,484 276.0
White,Memphis 9 277 2,454 272.7
Smith,Tulsa 9 404 2,370 263.3
McMILLAN,Tulane 9 302 2,191 243.4
Ridder,Cincinnati 8 283 1,908 238.5
Russo,Temple 8 298 1,820 227.5
Perry,Navy 8 210 1,764 220.5

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Perry,Navy 8 0 0 0 96 12.0
Jones,SMU 9 0 0 0 102 11.3
Gainwell,Memphis 9 0 0 0 90 10.0
Verity,East Carolina 9 20 19 23 77 8.6
Patterson,Memphis 9 44 11 13 76 8.4
Barnas,UCF 9 52 8 9 75 8.3
Witherspo,Houston 9 29 15 18 74 8.2
McMILLAN,Tulane 9 0 0 0 72 8.0
Nichols,Navy 8 43 5 7 57 7.1
Rainey,Tulsa 9 26 13 20 64 7.1
Proche,SMU 9 0 0 0 62 6.9