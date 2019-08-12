2020 Houston Astros Schedule
|All Times TBA
March 26 L.A. Angels
March 27 L.A. Angels
March 28 L.A. Angels
March 29 L.A. Angels
March 30 at Oakland
March 31 at Oakland
April 1 at Oakland
April 3 at L.A. Angels
April 4 at L.A. Angels
April 5 at L.A. Angels
April 7 N.Y. Mets
April 8 N.Y. Mets
April 10 at Texas
April 11 at Texas
April 12 at Texas
April 13 at Tampa Bay
April 14 at Tampa Bay
April 15 at Tampa Bay
April 17 L.A. Angels
April 18 L.A. Angels
April 19 L.A. Angels
April 20 Tampa Bay
April 21 Tampa Bay
April 22 Tampa Bay
April 23 Tampa Bay
April 24 Oakland
April 25 Oakland
April 26 Oakland
April 28 at Arizona
April 29 at Arizona
April 30 at Seattle
May 1 at Seattle
May 2 at Seattle
May 3 at Seattle
May 4 at Kansas City
May 5 at Kansas City
May 6 at Kansas City
May 7 Seattle
May 8 Seattle
May 9 Seattle
May 10 Seattle
May 11 Kansas City
May 12 Kansas City
May 13 Kansas City
May 15 N.Y. Yankees
May 16 N.Y. Yankees
May 17 N.Y. Yankees
May 18 at Toronto
May 19 at Toronto
May 20 at Toronto
May 22 at Boston
May 23 at Boston
May 24 at Boston
May 25 Oakland
May 26 Oakland
May 27 Oakland
May 28 Oakland
May 29 Boston
May 30 Boston
May 31 Boston
June 2 at N.Y. Mets
June 3 at N.Y. Mets
June 5 at Baltimore
June 6 at Baltimore
June 7 at Baltimore
June 9 Texas
June 10 Texas
June 11 Texas
June 12 Chicago White Sox
June 13 Chicago White Sox
June 14 Chicago White Sox
June 16 at Seattle
June 17 at Seattle
June 19 at Oakland
June 20 at Oakland
June 21 at Oakland
June 22 Minnesota
June 23 Minnesota
June 24 Minnesota
June 26 Texas
June 27 Texas
June 28 Texas
June 29 at Cleveland
June 30 at Cleveland
July 1 at Cleveland
July 2 at Cleveland
July 3 at Washington
July 4 at Washington
July 5 at Washington
July 7 Philadelphia
July 8 Philadelphia
July 9 Philadelphia
July 10 Detroit
July 11 Detroit
July 12 Detroit
July 17 at Oakland
July 18 at Oakland
July 19 at Oakland
July 20 at Texas
July 21 at Texas
July 22 at Texas
July 23 at Texas
July 24 Cleveland
July 25 Cleveland
July 26 Cleveland
July 27 Oakland
July 28 Oakland
July 29 Oakland
July 31 at Minnesota
Aug. 1 at Minnesota
Aug. 2 at Minnesota
Aug. 4 Arizona
Aug. 5 Arizona
Aug. 6 Toronto
Aug. 7 Toronto
Aug. 8 Toronto
Aug. 9 Toronto
Aug. 10 at Seattle
Aug. 11 at Seattle
Aug. 12 at Seattle
Aug. 12 at Seattle
Aug. 13 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 14 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 15 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 16 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 17 Seattle
Aug. 18 Seattle
Aug. 19 Seattle
Aug. 21 Texas
Aug. 22 Texas
Aug. 23 Texas
Aug. 24 at Detroit
Aug. 25 at Detroit
Aug. 26 at Detroit
Aug. 27 at Detroit
Aug. 28 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 29 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30 at Chicago White Sox
Sept. 1 Miami
Sept. 2 Miami
Sept. 3 Miami
Sept. 4 Seattle
Sept. 5 Seattle
Sept. 6 Seattle
Sept. 7 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 8 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 9 at L.A. Angels
Sept. 11 at Texas
Sept. 12 at Texas
Sept. 13 at Texas
Sept. 14 L.A. Angels
Sept. 15 L.A. Angels
Sept. 17 Baltimore
Sept. 18 Baltimore
Sept. 19 Baltimore
Sept. 20 Baltimore
Sept. 21 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 22 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 23 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 24 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 25 at Atlanta
Sept. 26 at Atlanta
Sept. 27 at Atlanta