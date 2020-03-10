https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/college/article/Ivy-League-cancels-hoops-tournaments-due-to-virus-15119863.php
Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns
Recommended Video:
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.
The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
___
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
View Comments