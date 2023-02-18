Yale 93, Princeton 83, OT

Jarvis 6-8 6-10 18, Kelly 1-8 0-0 2, Mahoney 2-6 10-10 14, Mbeng 5-14 9-10 21, Poulakidas 11-19 4-5 30, Gharram 1-7 0-0 2, Wolf 2-5 1-2 6, Molloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 30-37 93.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title