Yale 68, Harvard 57

Jarvis 5-11 1-2 12, Knowling 9-13 0-0 18, Gharram 0-1 0-0 0, Mbeng 2-8 4-6 8, Poulakidas 4-11 2-2 13, Mahoney 3-5 1-1 8, Kelly 4-6 1-1 9, Molloy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 9-12 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title