West Virginia 76, Texas Tech 61

Bell 0-1 1-4 1, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Ke.Johnson 1-4 1-1 4, Stevenson 3-12 9-11 16, Toussaint 4-9 12-14 22, Okonkwo 1-2 3-3 5, Wilson 5-12 0-0 15, Ko.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Wague 1-1 2-2 4, Harris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-51 28-35 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title