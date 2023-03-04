West Virginia 63, Baylor 52

Blacksten 2-4 0-0 4, Hemingway 3-8 0-0 6, Quinerly 3-10 0-0 8, Smith 9-18 9-10 30, Watson 3-5 2-2 11, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-49 11-12 63
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title