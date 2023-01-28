Skip to main content
Washington St. 75, Arizona St. 58

Washington 4-9 4-6 12, Gaffney 0-2 0-0 0, Des.Cambridge 5-12 3-3 15, Dev.Cambridge 3-9 0-0 8, Collins 5-13 6-8 16, Nunez 1-4 2-2 5, Neal 0-4 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0, Brennan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 15-19 58.

WASHINGTON ST. (10-13)

Gueye 3-11 4-6 11, Jakimovski 7-14 3-4 22, Rodman 1-7 1-1 3, Bamba 2-11 3-3 8, Powell 7-14 0-0 20, Houinsou 3-6 2-4 8, Mullins 1-2 0-0 3, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 13-18 75.

Halftime_Washington St. 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-15 (Dev.Cambridge 2-3, Des.Cambridge 2-4, Nunez 1-2, Collins 0-2, Gaffney 0-2, Neal 0-2), Washington St. 14-34 (Powell 6-11, Jakimovski 5-10, Gueye 1-2, Mullins 1-2, Bamba 1-7, Rodman 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona St. 31 (Washington, Collins 6), Washington St. 42 (Gueye 15). Assists_Arizona St. 9 (Neal 3), Washington St. 11 (Gueye, Jakimovski 3). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 19, Washington St. 15. A_4,120 (11,671).

