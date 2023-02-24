Washington St. 67, Stanford 63

Gueye 6-8 2-4 15, Jakimovski 3-6 2-4 11, Rodman 1-3 2-2 4, Bamba 9-14 0-0 22, Powell 3-11 0-0 9, Mullins 1-3 0-0 3, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 7-12 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title