Washington St. 63, California 57

Gueye 5-12 9-9 20, Jakimovski 0-5 0-0 0, Rodman 0-4 3-4 3, Bamba 6-12 5-7 19, Powell 3-10 1-2 9, Mullins 2-7 2-2 7, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-3 1-2 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 21-26 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title