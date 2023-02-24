Washington St. 62, No. 17 UCLA 55

Motuga 2-2 2-3 6, Murekatete 4-10 7-7 15, Leger-Walker 5-17 2-2 12, Teder 1-6 0-0 3, Wallack 6-14 1-1 15, Glazier 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-5 1-2 5, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 2-2 2-3 6, Totals 22-57 15-18 62
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title