Washington St. 61, Arizona St. 57

Motuga 2-3 2-2 6, Murekatete 3-9 2-2 8, Leger-Walker 4-14 2-2 12, Teder 4-9 0-0 12, Wallack 4-8 5-9 15, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 4, Clarke 2-8 0-0 4, Totals 21-56 11-15 61
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title