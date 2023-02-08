Washington Girls Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|Division 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Woodinville (5)
|21-1
|68
|2
|2. Camas (2)
|18-3
|65
|1
|3. Davis
|17-1
|56
|3
|4. Tahoma
|19-2
|47
|4
|5. Sumner
|20-3
|33
|5
|6. Kamiakin
|18-2
|31
|6
|7. Eastlake
|17-5
|30
|7
|8. Emerald Ridge
|17-5
|16
|8
|9. Bellarmine Prep
|18-6
|11
|9
|10. Richland
|15-5
|9
|10