Washington 68, Oregon 60

Kyei 4-9 1-2 9, Gray 3-8 1-2 9, Hanson 1-5 0-0 2, Paopao 7-12 2-2 22, Rogers 4-15 2-4 10, Basham 1-2 0-0 2, Hosendove 1-1 0-0 2, Hurst 1-5 2-2 4, Totals 22-57 8-12 60
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title