Washington 64, Oregon St. 59

Mitrovic 2-5 0-0 4, Aaron 0-1 0-0 0, Hansford 4-8 0-0 12, Marotte 2-4 0-0 4, Yeaney 3-7 3-3 9, Beers 4-9 3-3 11, Gardiner 1-6 0-0 3, Blacklock 5-7 0-0 12, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 23-54 6-6 59
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title