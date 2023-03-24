Washington 136, San Antonio 124

Bates-Diop 8-13 0-2 20, Johnson 11-17 5-9 30, Mamukelashvili 5-8 0-0 10, Branham 7-15 0-0 15, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Champagnie 5-8 1-1 12, McDermott 6-14 3-3 18, Graham 2-8 0-0 5, Wesley 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 51-101 9-15 124.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title