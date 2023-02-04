W. Kentucky 74, UTEP 69

Frazier 5-9 5-6 17, Onyema 3-7 2-2 8, Solomon 1-5 3-6 5, Givance 6-11 1-3 18, Hardy 6-10 1-2 15, Sibley 1-5 0-1 2, Dos Anjos 1-8 0-0 2, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, D.Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-20 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title