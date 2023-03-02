W. Kentucky 73, UTEP 68

J.Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Sharp 4-5 2-8 10, Akot 3-7 1-3 7, McKnight 10-16 4-4 24, Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Rawls 5-8 4-4 15, Marshall 3-4 1-3 7, Lander 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-49 12-22 73.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title