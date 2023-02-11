Vermont 93, Mass.-Lowell 81

Al.Blunt 3-6 1-2 9, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-2 3-4 5, Hammond 10-17 3-3 29, Hikim 5-12 7-8 18, O'Connor 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 4-5 2-2 10, Covington 1-2 2-2 4, Watkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 18-21 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title