UTEP 77, Middle Tennessee 65

Dishman 2-9 2-4 6, Bufford 4-7 0-0 11, King 6-10 0-1 13, Lawrence 2-6 2-2 8, Weston 3-7 4-7 11, Lenard 3-5 0-0 6, Porter 1-4 0-0 2, Coleman-Jones 2-4 2-5 6, Millin 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-19 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title