UTEP 65, No. 21 Middle Tennessee 62

Whitson 6-16 0-0 18, Boldyreva 2-4 0-0 4, Gregory 6-12 5-5 20, Wheeler 0-3 1-4 1, Whittington 2-8 0-0 6, Malashka 5-8 3-5 13, Blakely 0-5 0-0 0, Grannum 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 9-14 62
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title