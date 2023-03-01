Utah Valley St. 78, Texas-Arlington 59

Domingos 5-6 0-0 10, Castro 1-6 1-2 4, Gibson 6-15 2-2 16, Johnson-Cash 2-3 0-0 4, Weaver 3-6 0-0 7, Humphrey 4-11 1-3 10, Talbot 3-11 0-0 8, Walker 0-6 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 4-7 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title