UNC-Wilmington 71, Northeastern 59

Doherty 3-4 0-0 6, Stucke 4-6 0-0 10, McClintock 0-2 3-4 3, Pridgen 6-12 2-2 14, Telfort 5-12 7-8 18, Cormier 2-4 1-1 5, Nwagha 1-2 1-2 3, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Troutman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 14-17 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title