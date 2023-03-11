UC Santa Barbara 92, UC Riverside 87

Olbrich 4-5 3-4 12, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 7-13 12-12 31, Pullin 10-17 4-5 24, Tattersall 2-5 0-1 5, J.Hartwell 4-9 2-2 12, Martinez 1-4 0-0 3, Salaridze 0-2 0-0 0, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 21-24 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title