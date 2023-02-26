UC Santa Barbara 87, UC San Diego 71

Kelly 5-9 1-2 11, Norris 9-11 3-3 25, Mitchell 4-10 1-1 10, Pierre-Louis 7-9 0-0 14, Wishart 5-9 2-2 15, C.Anderson 3-5 0-0 8, Belic 2-6 0-0 4, Gomez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 7-8 87.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title