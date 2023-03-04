UC Santa Barbara 81, Hawaii 61

Hepa 3-10 0-0 8, Seck 3-4 1-1 7, Avea 4-7 0-0 9, Coleman 6-10 0-0 15, McClanahan 2-9 7-8 11, Jackson 3-6 0-0 8, da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Rouhliadeff 0-0 1-3 1, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-12 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title