UC San Diego 75, CS Northridge 62

Okereke 1-6 2-2 4, Tucker 2-4 1-2 5, Allen-Eikens 4-10 6-7 14, Stevens 3-7 1-2 10, Wright 5-19 7-11 17, Igbanugo 1-2 1-2 4, Slaymaker 1-2 1-2 4, Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Pezeshkian 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 19-28 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title