UC Riverside 72, UC San Diego 65

Kosakowski 1-3 0-0 2, Nwaokorie 6-11 0-2 16, Anderson 5-14 4-7 14, Pope 5-13 2-6 15, Roquemore 4-8 0-0 9, Vulikic 1-2 0-0 2, Tshimanga 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 24-53 9-18 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title