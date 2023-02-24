UC Riverside 54, Hawaii 52

Olbrich 5-15 3-5 13, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron 3-12 2-2 9, Pullin 11-19 0-1 24, Tattersall 1-5 0-0 2, Hartwell 0-7 0-0 0, Salaridze 2-2 0-0 4, Pickens 1-2 0-0 2, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 5-8 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title