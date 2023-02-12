UC Irvine 83, UC Riverside 64

Olbrich 7-15 6-9 22, Turner 3-6 0-0 8, Cameron 4-10 0-0 11, Pullin 4-11 4-6 12, Tattersall 2-6 0-0 5, Hartwell 1-7 0-0 2, Salaridze 0-1 2-4 2, Martinez 0-2 1-2 1, Pickens 0-1 1-2 1, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 14-23 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title