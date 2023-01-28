UC Irvine 81, CS Northridge 56

Tucker 1-4 1-4 3, Walter 1-4 0-0 2, Allen-Eikens 3-9 2-5 8, Igbanugo 1-7 1-2 3, Wright 6-13 6-7 19, Slaymaker 3-10 4-4 12, Okereke 1-3 0-0 2, Stevens 0-5 0-0 0, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Pezeshkian 1-1 3-3 5. Totals 18-58 17-25 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title