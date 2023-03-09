UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51

Collum 7-15 0-2 14, Henson 6-8 2-2 14, Smith 5-12 0-0 10, McGhee 2-6 0-0 5, Reynolds 1-6 0-0 2, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Panopio 0-2 1-2 1, Hunter 0-7 1-1 1, Kas.Watson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 23-62 4-7 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title